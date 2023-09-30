Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Short Interest Down 47.4% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the August 31st total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BSMW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 18,924 shares of the stock traded hands. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,595,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,807,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $633,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

