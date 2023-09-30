Investors Buy High Volume of Peloton Interactive Call Options (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 57,701 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,054 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.05. 15,612,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,217,211. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,768 shares of company stock worth $243,892. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 18.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

