Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,924 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 503% compared to the typical daily volume of 651 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,306,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 127,804.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,777,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after buying an additional 1,776,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 1,532,781 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,999,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 1,250,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $6,543,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.48. 8,958,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,253. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $923.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

