iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Clarity Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3,490.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,814 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $53,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,015,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

