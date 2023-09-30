iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

MUB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $102.54. 10,869,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,430. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

