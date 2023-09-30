iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1,080.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,075. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

