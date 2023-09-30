Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Jabil updated its Q1 guidance to $2.40-2.80 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to $2.40-$2.80 EPS.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. Jabil has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.30.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Amundi lifted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

