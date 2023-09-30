Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.4-9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.24 billion. Jabil also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $2.40-$2.80 EPS.

Jabil Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 7.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,251,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.