Jet Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.58 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $11.58 million and $100,743.07 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00021529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016945 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,027.68 or 1.00001204 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00681071 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $97,378.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.