JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 million-$88.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.56 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of FROG opened at $25.36 on Friday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares in the company, valued at $161,917,796.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 11,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $314,541.46. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 590,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,937,541.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,013 shares of company stock worth $13,911,880. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

