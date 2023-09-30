Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Short Interest Down 18.9% in September

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:JZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.61. 16,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,831. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Get Jianzhi Education Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jianzhi Education Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 112,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.19% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.