Jmac Enterprises LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,043. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2095 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

