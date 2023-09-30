Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.29 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,593. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $63.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.