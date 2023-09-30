Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 17,849 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 470,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 10.2% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $35,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after buying an additional 1,749,688 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after buying an additional 1,384,023 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% during the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,602,000 after buying an additional 1,277,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after buying an additional 1,172,596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.31. 1,662,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average is $75.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

