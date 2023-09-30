KlayUniverse Reaches One Day Volume of $509.00 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $326,681.24 and approximately $509.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.00593966 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

