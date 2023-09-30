Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Update

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 420,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,814. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.30). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 584,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

