Komodo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $356,229.35 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $29.73 million and $356,229.35 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

