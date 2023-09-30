Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. 902,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.30.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips



Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

