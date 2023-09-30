KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Hits $4.60 on Major Exchanges

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for about $4.60 or 0.00017013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $444.79 million and $703,258.84 worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,232,986 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,732,986 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the KuCoin exchange, which was launched in 2017 as a profit-sharing token that offers value to traders. Initially, KCS was an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network, supported by most Ethereum wallets. It has multiple uses within the KuCoin ecosystem. It serves as a utility token used for trading fees on the KuCoin Exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

