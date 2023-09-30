Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 622,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LANC traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $165.03. The stock had a trading volume of 98,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,256. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $149.76 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.14.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 84.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LANC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 127.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LANC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

