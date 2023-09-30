Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,826 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of KLA by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $463.11.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,141 shares of company stock worth $23,496,464. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $458.66. 815,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,321. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

