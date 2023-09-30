Legacy Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.57.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,034,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.54 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.