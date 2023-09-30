Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Update

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Light Stock Performance

LGSXY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.14. 146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,931. Light has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Light Company Profile

Featured Stories

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

