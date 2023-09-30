Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Update

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 94.3% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Light Stock Performance
LGSXY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.14. 146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,931. Light has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.
Light Company Profile
