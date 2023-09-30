Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Raised by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.96. 764,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,782. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $438.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.