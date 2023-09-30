LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,252 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,662. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.29.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

