MAGIC (MAGIC) One Day Volume Hits $21.69 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $128.47 million and $21.69 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,312,711 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

