McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 610.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCD traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,080. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

