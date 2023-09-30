Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.00)-($1.14) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$1.14–$1.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $68.03 on Friday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,810 shares of company stock worth $16,548,800. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,316,000 after buying an additional 1,074,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,225,181,000 after buying an additional 253,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

