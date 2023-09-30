Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Short Interest Down 14.3% in September

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 2,355 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $49,996.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,404.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 110.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $373,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 15,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $333.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

