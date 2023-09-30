Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 2nd

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 2nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 2nd.

Minerva Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 511,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,695. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 million. Minerva Surgical had a negative return on equity of 151.34% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Surgical

About Minerva Surgical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Minerva Surgical by 950.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Minerva Surgical by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95,284 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Minerva Surgical by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 280,057 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.