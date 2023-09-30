Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 2nd

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, October 2nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, October 2nd.
Minerva Surgical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UTRS remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 511,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,695. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.
Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 million. Minerva Surgical had a negative return on equity of 151.34% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Minerva Surgical
Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.
