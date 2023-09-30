Monero Market Capitalization Achieves $2.68 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $146.07 or 0.00541221 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and approximately $40.99 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,989.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00244861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.91 or 0.00874082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00060653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00117175 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003684 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,338,762 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

