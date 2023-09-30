MVL (MVL) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

MVL (MVL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. MVL has a market capitalization of $72.78 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Token Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,852,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

