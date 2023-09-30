Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QYLG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.45. 10,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,910. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75.

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1388 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:QYLG Free Report ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned about 5.38% of Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (QYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on half the value of those stocks, to collect the premiums and allow for growth.

