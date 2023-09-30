National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 253,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

National Australia Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NABZY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,839. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

