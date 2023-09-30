National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 253,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
National Australia Bank Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NABZY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,839. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11.
About National Australia Bank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Australia Bank
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.