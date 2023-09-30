Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Down 18.4% in September

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 38.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 56.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $54,000. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

Shares of Natura &Co stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.77. 992,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,794. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Research analysts predict that Natura &Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

