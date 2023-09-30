NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Volume Hits $31.49 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $31.49 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00034423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 975,013,372 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

