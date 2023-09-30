NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Short Interest Update

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NerdWallet Stock Up 1.8 %

NRDS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 242,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,518. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $689.33 million, a PE ratio of 889.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NerdWallet will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 23,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $201,079.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 45.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NerdWallet by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRDS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NerdWallet

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.