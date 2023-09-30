Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,634,100 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 12,458,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106,341.0 days.

Nexi Stock Performance

Nexi stock remained flat at $6.57 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. Nexi has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

Get Nexi alerts:

About Nexi

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.