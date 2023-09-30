Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,634,100 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 12,458,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106,341.0 days.

Nexi Stock Performance

Nexi stock remained flat at $6.57 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. Nexi has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

About Nexi

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

