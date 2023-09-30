NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.23-$3.43 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.85.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $57.29 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,735,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

