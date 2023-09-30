NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.12. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $56.98 and a one year high of $88.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,735,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

