Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Down 41.4% in September

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,520.0 days.
Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance
NPNKF stock remained flat at $41.82 during midday trading on Friday. Nippon Shinyaku has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $56.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16.
About Nippon Shinyaku
