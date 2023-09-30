Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Down 41.4% in September

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,520.0 days.

Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance

NPNKF stock remained flat at $41.82 during midday trading on Friday. Nippon Shinyaku has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $56.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16.

About Nippon Shinyaku

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food Business segments. Its Pharmaceuticals Business segment offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, and other diseases.

