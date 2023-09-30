NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Short Interest Update

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 1,991,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,932. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NovoCure by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

