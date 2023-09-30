NULS (NULS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $354,889.45

NULS (NULS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $18.50 million and $354,889.45 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC.
NULS Profile
NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 124,899,606 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.
NULS Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
