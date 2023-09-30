Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the August 31st total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPS remained flat at $6.17 on Friday. 1,021,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,286. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPS. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.