Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the August 31st total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JPS remained flat at $6.17 on Friday. 1,021,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,286. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
- Stock Average Calculator
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.