Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0419 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $274.33 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04224069 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,423,292.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

