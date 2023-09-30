Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 290.03% and a negative net margin of 567.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

PTN stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,167,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

