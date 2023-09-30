Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 290.03% and a negative net margin of 567.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $1.51 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,167,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

