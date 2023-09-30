Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Down 14.2% in September

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.88. 530,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $273.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

