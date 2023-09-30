Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 1st.

Partners Group Global Income Fund Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.