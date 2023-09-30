PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Short Interest Down 13.6% in September

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 1.3 %

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,585. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $8.80.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 353,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,483 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $748,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.